Türkiye's Quake Death Toll Surpasses 18,000

Türkiye's death toll from the massive earthquakes climbed to 18,342, with another 74,242 injured, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.
RELATED:
Humanitarian Aid Commission From Honduras To Arrive in Türkiye
Rescue teams are still scouring debris on the fifth day after a major quake struck southern Türkiye. Chinese and Turkish rescue teams pulled out one survivor from the ruins of a collapsed building in quake-hit Antakya in Türkiye Thursday evening.
This is the third survivor they have rescued. The survivor is a 25-year-old woman and was found in a collapsed seven-story building. She has been sent to a hospital for treatment.
International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts.
Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, started to help save trapped people in the Malatya province after they arrived in Türkiye early Thursday.
Turkish authorities launched a probe over thousands of collapsed buildings in towns and cities across the region.
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time in Kahramanmaras Province.