Türkiye's Quake Death Toll Surpasses 18,000

Turkish authorities launched a probe over thousands of collapsed buildings in towns and cities across the region.

Türkiye's death toll from the massive earthquakes climbed to 18,342, with another 74,242 injured, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

Rescue teams are still scouring debris on the fifth day after a major quake struck southern Türkiye. Chinese and Turkish rescue teams pulled out one survivor from the ruins of a collapsed building in quake-hit Antakya in Türkiye Thursday evening.

This is the third survivor they have rescued. The survivor is a 25-year-old woman and was found in a collapsed seven-story building. She has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts.

Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, started to help save trapped people in the Malatya province after they arrived in Türkiye early Thursday.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time in Kahramanmaras Province.