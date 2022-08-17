Türkiye and Israel Agree to Restore Diplomatic Ties

Türkiye and Israel have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties, as announced by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office this Wednesday.

In this context, the two countries will return their ambassadors. This came after a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Yair Lapid, the Prime Minister of Israel, said that "the renewal of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel. We will continue to act and strengthen Israel's international standing in the world," Lapid said.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the decision will strengthen ties between the two peoples, expand commercial, economic, and cultural contacts, and reinforce regional stability.

Türkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu acknowledged that the move was due to Israel's efforts to improve ties with regional powers. "Turkey has taken the decision to appoint its ambassador to that country," which is one of the steps for the normalization of ties, Cavusoglu said and added that the move did not mean Turkey was abandoning the Palestinian cause.

In 2018, both countries kicked out their respective ambassadors following Israeli forces' killing of 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

As part of the two countries' gradual efforts to reestablish ties after more than ten years of tensions, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey in March, which was followed by visits by both foreign ministers.