News > World

Türkiye Sign Joint Memorandum With Finland and Sweden

  Jun 28, 2022.

    Madrid hosted a meeting between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden to assess NATO's applications. Jun 28, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@ZAQSBusiness

Published 28 June 2022
On Tuesday, it was reported that Finland, Sweden, and Türkiye had signed  a joint statement on NATO's applications.

After Tuesday's session in Madrid, the heads of state of Turkey, Sweden, and Finland signed a memorandum on Finland's and Sweden's membership in NATO, according to the reports.

The Foreign Ministers of the three countries were attending the meeting. Representatives of the three states signed the document in the presence of the countries' Presidents. The content of the document has not been released yet.

The document represents Ankara's lifting of the objections posed by Türkiye to Finland's and Sweden'sadmission to the U.S.-led bloc.

The meeting also gathered Turkish and Finnish heads of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The main objective of the meeting was to assess the continued refusal of Ankara in the scenario of Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership, saying that Türkiye will not support both countries' assession if they do not offer written guarantees.

TASS
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
