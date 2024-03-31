Türkiye Municipal Elections Conclude

Ahmet Yener said that the results are being entered into the SECSIS electoral system and that the council shares all data entered with political parties.

Candidates from a total of 34 political parties competed in the elections, 206,000 polling stations were seted up across the country, in this Sunday elections that closed at 17.00 local hours in most of the country, while in the eastern third they had already closed an hour earlier.

Voters living in, Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir, Türkiye's larger cities cast their votes for metropolitan municipality mayor, municipality mayor, city council members, as well as mukhtars and elder councils. as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri and Kocaeli.

The major competing parties are the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good (IYI) Party, and the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM Party).

With 40% of the votes counted in Istanbul, the current mayor, the social democrat Ekrem Imamoglu, leads the count with an 8-point advantage over his competitor, the former minister Murat Kurum, of the ruling AKP, and has exceeded 50%.

Ahmet Yener said that the results are being entered into the SECSIS electoral system and that the council shares all data entered with political parties. On the broadcasting ban, he said the council will meet soon to decide when the ban will be lifted.

Some 61.4 million voters have been called to the polls and, although there are no data yet, a turnout similar to that of other elections is expected, more than 80% now that the posts of some 1,400 mayors as well as members of the municipal assemblies are renewed and, in addition, some 50,000 'muhtar', neighborhood representatives without party affiliation.

Of the 81 Turkish provinces, 30 have the qualification of "macrourbe", so the mayor of the provincial capital governs the destinies of the whole province, which gives the office a great political relevance.