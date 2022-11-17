Turkish Prosecutors Request Arrest of 17 Suspects in Attack

The Turkish Public Prosecutor's Office is demanding the arrest of 17 people linked to last Sunday's terrorist attack on Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul.

On Sunday, November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Street in central Istanbul, leaving six dead and 81 injured. Turkish authorities attributed the attack to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Upon completion of the interrogation process of the suspects, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office demands the arrest of 17 suspected participants in the attack.

Among those who have been brought to court with a demand for arrest is Ahlam Al Bashir, a Syrian woman who, according to the country's authorities, was the person who left the bomb that caused the explosion on Istiklal Avenue.

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the suspects were charged with "destroying the unity and integrity of the state," "deliberate murder," "deliberate attempt to murder," and "deliberate aiding murder."

The arrest of Ahlam Al Bashir was reported last Monday by Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The Syrian woman is reportedly linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Türkiye as a terrorist organization.

On Tuesday this week, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that 50 people had been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack.