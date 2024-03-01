Turkish Diplomacy Forum to Discuss Crises in Ukraine and Gaza

The Antalya Forum's third edition brings together over 20 heads of state and government.

From Friday, Türkiye hosts a three-day forum on global diplomacy with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Gaza crisis and climate change among the topics on the agenda.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), now in its third edition, will bring together over 20 heads of state and government, as well as 90 ministers and other prominent figures, to discuss how to address the challenges facing the world.

The forum, held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aims to promote Türkiye's regional and global role in diplomacy, as well as to foster dialogue and cooperation among the participants.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the forum and talk with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The two sides have been preparing for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye, which has been delayed several times.

Türkiye hosts the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday where heads of state, top diplomats, academics and journalists will gather for a three-day event to discuss a host of global issues pic.twitter.com/LzHQXWqmdI — TRT World (@trtworld) March 1, 2024

Lavrov and Fidan are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, where Russia launched a military operation in 2022 that triggered Western sanctions and a diplomatic standoff.

Türkiye, a NATO member, has tried to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, while maintaining good ties with both. Türkiye had brokered a deal with the United Nations in 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, but the deal was later abandoned.

The forum will also address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israel occupation forces have killed over 30,000 Palestinians and displacing nearly 2 million people since October 2023.

The Gaza issue would be high on the agenda of the forum, as it has the potential to spread and affect the stability of the region and the world.

A spokesperson for Israeli army denied that Israel had shot and killed over 104 Palestinians awaiting food, claiming, instead, that Israeli troops had facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on February 29 pic.twitter.com/iPLikLW1ZZ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 1, 2024

A side event would be held to gather members of the Gaza Contact Group, which was formed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take action to end the violence in Gaza and achieve a lasting peace.

The forum's theme this year is "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil," reflecting the current global landscape marked by multiple crises and uncertainties.

The forum will feature 50 sessions covering various topics, such as climate change, terrorism, food security, artificial intelligence and space diplomacy.

The forum, which started in 2021, was postponed last year due to the twin earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye in February 2023, killing more than 53,000 people in the country's worst disaster in modern history.