Turkey Says One Consulate Employee Died in Erbil Shooting

The Turkish diplomats were killed in an attack when gunmen opened fire at a restaurant where they were dining, according to Kurdish officials.

Turkey's foreign ministry said one Turkish consulate employee was killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil.

Kurdish security officials had told Reuters that at least three Turkish diplomats were killed in the attack on Wednesday when gunmen opened fire at a restaurant where the diplomats were dining.

In a statement, the ministry said it was working with Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators behind the attack. Erbil's police chief Abdulhalik Talat said an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and detailed information will be shared later.

All the roads leading to other cities were blocked to prevent the attacker from escaping, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT World.