Turkey, Russia Agree on Kurdish YPG Withdrawal, Safe Zone

Turkey and Russia agreed on Tuesday to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to beyond 30 km from the Turkish border, after which their troops will jointly patrol a narrower strip of land in the "safe zone" that Ankara has long sought in northern Syria.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will move in to facilitate the removal of YPG members and weapons to beyond the zone in a mission that should take about six days, according to the deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and Russian troops would conduct joint patrols in northern Syria within 10 km of the border.

The YPG, which led the Kurdish SDF forces that for years were U.S. allies in the fight against Islamic State group, will also leave the towns of Tel Rifaat and Manbij under the deal struck between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Sochi resort on the Black Sea.