Turkey Rejects US-Imposed Coercive Measures

As a result of the U.S. sanctions, the country intends to double down on domestic production for its defense industry.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday rejected the coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government on the country as an "attack" on sovereignty.

The president pointed out that "for the first time, sanctions are being imposed on our country, a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). What kind of alliance is this? This decision is an open attack on our sovereign rights."

The Turkish President considered that "the real objective is to avoid the recent advances that our country has begun in the defense industry and to make us totally dependent on them (the United States) again."

#Cuba condena firmemente las medidas unilaterales de EEUU contra Turquía que demuestran una vez más el irrespeto permanente de este país al Derecho Internacional y a la Carta de las Naciones Unidas. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 16, 2020

"Cuba firmly condemns the unilateral measures of the United States against Turkey which show once again the permanent disrespect of this country for international law and the charter of the United Nations."

The measures announced by Washington last Monday occurred after Ankara bought a S-400 air defense system from Russia, to which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that the United States "will not tolerate significant transactions with the Russian defense sector."

Pompeo explained that the sanctions include "a ban on all export licenses and authorizations to the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the freezing of the assets and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, president of the SSB, and other SSB officials."