Turkey Pledges Support to US in Fight Against COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged "all means of solidarity" with the United States in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and its aftermath, Turkey's presidential office said Wednesday.

"As a reliable and strong partner of the U.S., we will continue to demonstrate solidarity in every way possible in meeting the present needs required for the struggle against this pandemic as well as during the upcoming recovery phase," Erdogan said in a letter sent to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Erdogan noted that the two countries would defeat COVID-19 through joint efforts and contribute to the public health in a much stronger way with the lessons they learn from the crisis.

The Turkish president also vowed to act in close coordination with the U.S. in the post-pandemic era in the implementation of the reforms and regulations required for the global system.

"Our close coordination and partnership ... will be essential, particularly in the recovery of the international economy," he said.

The previous day, Turkey sent medical supplies, including surgical masks, N95 masks, overalls, disinfectants, goggles, and face shields, to the U.S. in the fight against the coronavirus.