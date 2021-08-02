Turkey Faces Massive Blaze for Sixth Consecutive Day

According to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, people "are going through days when the heat is above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), where the winds are strong, and humidity is extremely low," recognizing that emergency teams are working under extreme conditions.

At least 10 000 people have been evacuated as blazes continue for a sixth consecutive day on Monday in Turkey, the authorities report.

The Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed that eight people have died as Mugla province, a popular tourist area, is devastated by the fires. The blase also expanded to Isparta, Denizli, Izmir, and Adana province.

Planes from Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Iran are helping to battle the wildfires as Turkey´s capacity has fallen short. At least 27 people affected by the fires remain in the hospital while others have been treated, the Health Ministry reported.