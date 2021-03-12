Turkey, Egypt Launch First Diplomatic-Level Contacts Since 2013

Turkey and Egypt resume diplomatic-level contacts after the disruption of relations in 2013.

Turkey and Egypt have launched diplomatic-level contacts years after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was toppled in 2013, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

"We have contacted both at the level of intelligence and foreign ministries with Egypt. Diplomatic-level contacts have started," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency on his flight from Qatar to Turkey.

Neither Turkey nor Egypt had put forward preconditions for starting these talks, the minister said, noting the bilateral ties, which were strained for years, could not be restored at once and easily.

#Turkey has restarted diplomatic contacts with #Egypt, state-run Anadolu Agency cites Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.https://t.co/qXu51GCMM0 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 12, 2021

Turkey and Egypt downgraded their diplomatic relations since Morsi, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was ousted following mass protests against his one-year rule in 2013.

The recent carefully crafted messages exchanged between the two countries respond not only to their common interests but also to changing international and regional dynamics. In last year's election, US President Joe Biden’s victory pushed many regional countries, including Egypt and Turkey, to recalibrate their policies to accommodate the new administration.