Tunisia to Enhance Cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Minister

Several memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed in the fields of industry, tourism, environment and scientific research, among others.

On Tuesday, Tunisian Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia said that Tunisia is ready to consolidate constructive cooperation with Saudi Arabia to achieve the development goals of both countries, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Nemsia, also the interim minister of economy and planning, made the remarks at the opening of the 11th session of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Commission held in Tunis on Dec. 26-27.

"This meeting constitutes an opportunity to further consolidate cooperation and economic ties aimed at boosting trade, investment opportunities and technical cooperation between the two countries," Nemsia was quoted by the TAP as saying.

The Tunisian minister expressed her country's willingness to further diversify cooperation in key areas including food security, water and health security, while underlining "the great investment opportunities in Tunisia, especially in the sectors of alternative and renewable energy production."

Industry Minister: Great Opportunities Available to Enhance Comprehensive Partnership between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.https://t.co/JrD6XWMR2a#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/1SrNd7Li5l — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) December 27, 2023

For his part, visiting Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef said his country wishes to be an active partner in Tunisia's economic activities.

"Given that Tunisia enjoys important mineral resources such as iron, copper, lead, and a significant phosphate reserve, we hope to explore more investment opportunities in these areas and obtain operational concessions in Tunisia," the TAP quoted Alkhorayef as saying.

