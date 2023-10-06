Tunisia: 88 Illegal Immigration Attempts Foiled in 3 Days

According to official data, a few weeks ago, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax, a southeastern province, to address the issue of illegal immigration.

On Thursday, Tunisian National Guard stated that Tunisia foiled 88 illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean to Italy over the past three days.

According to the statement from its Facebook, Tunisia's maritime guard thwarted these illegal immigration attempts between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 off the country's coasts and rescued 1,131 illegal immigrants from sinking during the operations.

"Among the illegal immigrants, 543 are of different African nationalities, and the rest are Tunisian nationals," the statement said.

According to official data, a few weeks ago, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax, a southeastern province, to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Brussels and Tunisia are unable to agree on the size of a financial deal that aims to reduce illegal migration from Africa to Europe. | @AUC_CIDO @AU_ECOSOCC



“Tunisia is free to cancel the payment request and transfer back the money already received,” says EU Neighborhood… pic.twitter.com/LDqRmWDlE8 — AUC3I (@AUC31) October 5, 2023

This initiative directed by Tunisian President Kais Saied sought to halt the unacceptable surge in illegal immigration.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of Sfax's coast that has become a significant departure point for illegal immigrants attempting to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Official reports show that, because it is situated a mere 80 km from the Tunisian coastline, Lampedusa Island is often chosen by immigrants as the first stop for their sea voyages toward Italy.