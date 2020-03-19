Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Biden

"After Tuesday's election, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election."

U.S. House of Representatives member Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) announced on Thursday that she will be suspending her presidential campaign, citing the recent result at the Democratic Primary as one of the main reason.

In a video message released this morning, Gabbard, a congresswoman and National Guard member, said she was suspending her campaign and endorsing ex-Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic ticket.

"After Tuesday's election, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election," she said.

Gabbard was recently criticized by the Hawaiian Governor for spending too much time on her presidential campaign and not attending enough House meetings for her respective state.

The decision by Gabbard to suspend her campaign means that two candidates are left for the Democratic ticket for the 2020 presidential election: Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont).

Biden is expected to win the Democratic ticket after his performance at the last primariy, where he won the three states up for grabs.