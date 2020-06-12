Trump's Threat to Send Military Is Illegal, Seattle Mayor Warns

He threatened to take federal action if local authorities failed to regain control of the city.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Thursday said that the U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to send the military to clear protesters would be both unconstitutional and illegal.

"It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military into Seattle. We're not going to let this happen,” she said, adding that coming together to demand a better society is not terrorism but patriotism.

Since June 7, a group of Seattle protesters has occupied several blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood to create an "autonomous zone."

This happened after the Police left their station in the East Campus, a measure that the authorities decided to reduce tension among the population.

At the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), protesters have banned police, provided free food, and screened documentaries at night, as reported by The Washington Post.

Seattle mayor says she doesn't know how long CHAZ occupation will continue — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) jokingly said “we could have a summer of love!” when asked how long Seattle’s police-free zone could remain in place. https://t.co/O1qGZfJJBj #seattle pic.twitter.com/JKzuaalCof — Seattle Reddit (@rSeattleWA) June 12, 2020

Outraged by the citizens' defiant actions, Trump demanded that Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Durkan take back the city. He also stressed that he will regain control of the CHAZ if the Democratic authorities do not.

"Take back your city now. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped immediately. Move fast!" Trump tweeted.

The Mayor of Settle responded to the Republican politician stating that he does not understand the reasons why citizens are mobilizing and taking to the streets.

"It's clear that Donald Trump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our city... Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self-expression," she tweeted.