Trump's Former Lawyer Giuliani Suspended in New York

"We conclude that the respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee," the court ruled.

A court in New York suspended Thursday Trump's former lawyer Rui Giuliani from practicing law after Giuliani made “false and misleading statements” regarding Donald Trump during the presidential elections.

The court highlighted that Giuliani made false claims to "courts, lawmakers and the public at large," including the allegations that "dead people voted in Pennsylvania," to support Trump's accusations of fraudulent elections.

In response, Giuliani's lawyers said that the suspension is "unprecedented" and they "believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."