Trump Wanted Navy Stationed Along Venezuelan Coast

According to Axios, the Department of Defense discarded the proposal because it would mean deploying a large number of U.S. Navy forces.

The United States President Donald Trump proposed deploying navy ships along the Venezuelan coast to prevent the entry of products into the country according to a report by Axios news portal.

Trump devised the idea of the maritime blockade of Venezuela with his security advisors according to an anonymous source.

According to Axios, the Department of Defense discarded the proposal because it would mean deploying a large number of U.S. Navy forces and for being inconsistent from the legal framework.

The Pentagon did not consider Trump's idea seriously and also said it was impossible to put it into practice. Axios revealed that the Navy would require more resources than it can contribute to materializing a maritime blockade.

On Aug. 1, Trump responded affirmatively when a reporter asked him if he was considering a quarantine or blockade of Venezuela.

On Aug. 5, he signed an executive order to ban all transactions and a total blockade of the assets of the Venezuelan government in the United States. It also imposes secondary sanctions on foreign individuals and companies that, according to Washington, support Caracas.

In response, Venezuelan authorities organized a mass signature campaign to express their rejection of the total U.S. blockade. To date, they collected more than one million signatures that will be presented to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres.