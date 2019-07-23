Trump Threatens Guatemala With Economic Reprisals

If the measures announced by US President Donald Trump were implemented, the impact on Guatemala's economy would be considerable.

Taxed exports and imposition of charges for remittances could be the consequences suffered by Guatemala after deciding to stop an agreement to become a safe third country, which would force them to welcome migrants crossing its territory, according to threats by U.S. President, Donald Trump.

On his official Twitter account, the president indicated that the Central American nation "has been forming caravans and has sent a large number of people to the US, some with criminal records," so measures will be implemented as the country "has not behaved well".

....Tariffs, Remittance Fees, or all of the above. Guatemala has not been good. Big U.S. taxpayer dollars going to them was cut off by me 9 months ago. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

The suspension of the funds sent to Guatemala is in response to what Trump considers that the expected results had not been achieved nor had migration been effectively prevented.

Trump was to meet with his Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales on July 15 at the White House, but the meeting was suspended following the decision of the Constitutional Court demanding that Congress approve any agreement that would make Guatemala a Third safe country.

The same day, the U.S. Government announced regulations that restrict access to asylum for migrants arriving from Mexico, so most Central Americans should seek refuge in that country or in Guatemala.