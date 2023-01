Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization -- owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump -- were both sentenced to the maximum penalty under New York laws.

The Trump Organization was ordered to pay 1.6 million U.S. dollars in fines on Friday for tax fraud and other crimes.

The Trump Organization has denied all wrongdoing and is reportedly planning to appeal the verdict. Trump himself was not charged in the case.

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday for his role in the tax fraud scheme.