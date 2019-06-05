Trump Moves To End Research Using Fetal Tissue From Abortions

Scientists say fetal tissue is critical for research into many complex diseases, including HIV, Alzheimer's and cancer.

The Trump administration Wednesday said it would end scientific research at the National Institutes of Health that relies on fetal tissue from elective abortions, a move decried by scientists and rights groups.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also said Wednesday it ended a US$2 million-a-year contract with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), that involved the use of fetal tissue. In September, the agency ended a contract between Advanced Bioscience Resources Inc. and the Food and Drug Administration, that used fetal tissue to develop testing protocols.

HHS said it ended the contract with UCSF for ethical reasons, but did not specify what those were. NIH declined to comment, referring all questions to HHS.

"HHS Secretary Alex Azar is putting millions of dollars in lifesaving research at risk to please a small group of anti-abortion extremists," said Mary Alice Carter, senior adviser at Equity Forward, an HHS watchdog group.

Anti-abortion advocates who have pressed the Trump administration to end fetal tissue research for months declared the announcement.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has championed several policies to restrict abortion both in the United States and abroad.

A Reuters report last week detailed how Vice President Mike Pence, whose political career has been driven by his evangelical Christian beliefs to restrict abortion, has played a quiet, behind-the-scenes role in abortion policy.

Dannenfelser told Reuters she has worked closely with Pence's office and officials at HHS on numerous issues, and that her group and like-minded anti-abortion activists have urged the agency to end fetal tissue research contracts. Some anti-abortion advocates have criticized NIH head Francis Collins for defending such research.

In recent weeks, nine states, including Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri, passed restrictive laws this year that all but outlaw abortions. The at times blatantly unconstitutional way the laws are written aim to prompt court challenges that would reach the conservative-dominated Supreme Court with the hope that it would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a woman's right to abortion.

A report issued Wednesday by the International Women's Health Coalition (IWHC) criticized the "devastating impact" of Trump's policies on abortion: "after two years of implementation, the impact is clear: The Global Gag Rule reduces access to contraceptives and abortion care, leading to unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and preventable deaths."