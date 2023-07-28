Trump Faces More Charges in Classified Documents Case

There are now three defendants in the case, as Carlos De Oliveira was also added and is due to appear in federal court in Miami on July 31.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is facing new charges in the classified documents' case since special prosecutor Jack Smith filed additional charges against him.

The special prosecutor in charge of the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents updated the indictment with charges of obstruction of justice and willful withholding of national defense information.

The obstruction charges center on attempts to remove security camera footage from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after the Justice Department issued a subpoena to do so.

The illegal withholding of national defense information stems from an audio recording where Trump is heard discussing a classified document in his possession.

Trump has been hit with three more felonies (two for obstruction, one for retaining a classified document) and a new defendant has been added to the case, Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago employee.



Trump now faces 32 counts of retaining NDI and 8 counts of obstruction. https://t.co/xsgtOqcwOJ pic.twitter.com/DDNm6VYF8m — Just Human (@realjusthuman) July 29, 2023

Also added to the case was a new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, who will have to appear in federal court in Miami on July 31. The 60-page document, which was made public Thursday afternoon, identifies de Oliveira as the employee who ordered the deletion of the Mar-a-Lago camera recordings on the orders of "the boss," a reference to Trump.

Previously included in the case as a defendant was Walt Nauta, the Trump aide who was seen through a surveillance camera tampering with the boxes at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump is currently facing 40 charges in the case for allegedly storing classified material at his residence at the end of his presidential term, and refusing to turn it over to the FBI or the Justice Department for more than a year.