Trump Enraged Over Leaked Internet Election Polls

President Trump's campaign will fire several pollsters after unflattering internal polling numbers showing Trump lagging behind Democrats in key states were made public, according to two campaign officials

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed anger towards many members of his reelection team after leaked internet polls showed the Republican leader trailing the Democrats in several key states, CNN reported on Sunday.

The leaked reports showed Trump trailing behind a number of Democratic candidates, including former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who the Republican leader has repeatedly criticized on Twitter.

According to CNN, Trump initially dismissed these reports as false, but later expressed anger after the polls were leaked by the media.

Citing two campaign officials, CNN claims Trump is planning to fire several pollsters in response to his dismal performance in these crucial states.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican Party in the upcoming presidential election in 2020. The U.S. President has already announced that he is seeking reelection despite the ongoing federal investigations into his prior campaign.

The business mogul shocked many pollsters in 2016 when he defeated Democrat Hilary Clinton during the previous election.