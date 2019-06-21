Trump Dissmisses Sexual Assault Allegation Against Journalist

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, (Trump) lunges at me, pushes me against the wall," writes journalist E. Jean Carroll.

U.S. President Donald Trump is denying all allegations of sexual assault made by journalist and writer, E. Jean Carroll, dismissing her claims as a publicity stunt.

In her book, "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," the 76-year-old author revealed she had been sexually assaulted by both Trump and the former CBS TV head Les Moonves in late 1995 or early 1996.

An excerpt released by New York Magazine reads, “The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips.

"The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I'm not certain — inside me," she said, describing the incident as a ‘colossal struggle.”

In a statement Friday, the White House said, “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the president look bad.”

Carroll said she never reported the event to police, but did tell two friends in confidence 20 years ago. This was confirmed by New York magazine.

The author said she chose not to report the incident because, “Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun. Also, I am a coward.”

Despite photos picturing the pair together, the President says he has never met Carroll and the story was a ploy to sell more books.

"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda.

"It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news - it's an epidemic," Trump said, adding his opponents may be behind it.

However, the president has been at the center of numerous assault allegations with the most recent appearing earlier this year with former White House employee, Alva Johnson. Johnson filed a lawsuit, alleging that the president grabbed her and kissed her without permission before a Tampa campaign rally.