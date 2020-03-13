Trump Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Former President Bill Clinton in 2000 declared such an emergency for West Nile virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Friday a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease under the Stafford Act at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.

A PBS journalist confronted him with the fact that he fired the entire Pandemic Response Team in 2018 without replacing any staff because of budget cuts.

"You said you don't take responsibility for the slow response to coronavirus, but your administration disbanded the White House office on pandemics?" she asked.

"That's a nasty question...," replied Trump. "When you say me, I didn't do it. We have a group of people [in the administration]."

Pressure has been mounting for Trump to declare an infectious disease emergency under the 1988 law that would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide disaster funds to state and local governments and to deploy support teams.