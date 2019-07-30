Trump Claims Iran has Never Won a War in New Twitter Rant

Trump continued his Twitter war against Iran with a new rant about the Islamic Republic's history.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday evening that Iran had never won a war, adding that they had also "never lost a negotiation.

"Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

Trump' would not elaborate after this bizarre tweet, but his remarks seem to follow U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest rant about Iran's unwillingness to hold talks with the American administration in Tehran.

"I recently offered to travel to Tehran and speak directly to the Iranian people. The regime hasn't accepted my offer", Pompeo tweeted, adding that Iranian officials are welcome to come to Washington to hold talks with the U.S. administration.

Last week Trump admitted that "it is getting harder for me to make a deal with Iran", he seemed to refer to the new agreement to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pompeo had pointed out that Trump is interested in talks with Iran but that he also wants to change Tehran's 'behaviour'.

Iran has maintained that they will defend their nation against any aggression from Western countries like the United States and United Kingdom.

This vow prompted Iran to seize two British oil tankers in the Persian Gulf after the United Kingdom ordered the seizure of an Iranian vessel that was attempting to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

As a result of these incidents, the United Kingdom has sent two warships to the Persian Gulf waters in order to send a message to the Iranian government.