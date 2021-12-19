Trump: China Should Pay Trillions of Dollars for COVID Damages

Former U.S. President Donald Trump estimated that damages of COVID-19 pandemic are around $60 trillion, and claims for China will pay for it.

Donald Trump, former U.S. President, claimed once again that China is responsible for the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He calls for China to pay 60 trillion dollars for the damage caused by the epidemic worldwide.

"China has to pay, they have to pay reparations, and China does not have the money to pay those reparations," Trump declared during an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

He argues that the origins of COVID-19 are very obvious, claiming that "they came from Wuhan lab." Trump stated that whoever disagrees with that is "just kidding themselves."



"But they have to do something to make up for what they've done. What they've done to the world is so horrible, it's been horrible, all over the world, and it does not stop," added the former President.

The Trump administration has supported the theory that the pandemic was caused by COVID-19 leaking out from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Then the former President used terms as "China Virus" and "Kung Flu," referring to the disease. There hasn't been tangible evidence to substantiate Trump's theory.

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated, in a report in early 2021, that natural and a lab - incident when talking of the first case of COVID-19 "are plausible."