Trump Begins UK Trip by Calling London Mayor 'Stone Cold Loser'

“@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom."

U.S. President Donald Trump began his U.K. trip on Monday by firing off several insults towards the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, via his Twitter account.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me," Trump tweeted about Khan.

“@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

U.S. President Donald Trump later arrived in Britain on Monday for a state visit, with his interventions on Brexit, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor and a row over China’s Huawei set to overshadow the pomp and a banquet with Queen Elizabeth.

Trump and his wife, Melania, will be treated to a full display of British royal pageantry during the June 3-5 visit: lunch and a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years.

Beyond the ceremony, though, the proudly unpredictable 45th U.S. president also brings demands: He has praised a more radical Brexit-supporting potential successor to May and his envoys have urged a tougher British stance toward Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

“I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit,” Trump wrote on Twitter minutes before Air Force One landed.

Before he set off he repeated his message that there was an opportunity for a “very big trade deal” between the two countries in the near future.

In what is likely to be the most unconventional state visit in recent memory, Trump has already waded far into British domestic politics.