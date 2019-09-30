Trudeau's Campaign Office Invaded Over Support for Haitian Govt

Trudeau's campaign team affirmed that the demands would be addressed Tuesday morning and the protesters left the office peacefully.

More than a dozen of Haitian Canadians and activists occupied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election campaign office in Mississauga, Ontario, calling him out on his support for contested Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as the current Prime Minister, reported local media on Monday.

The movement Solidarité Québec-Haïti were denied a meeting with Trudeau as he was visiting Ontario for the electoral campaign.

The move came with the biggest protests Haiti has experienced in recent history, with protestors asking President Jovenel Moïse to resign amid corruption allegations.

The marches have continued for two weeks now and have degenerated into violent acts, especially in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Though Haitian people have accumulated discontent with Moise’s policies for years, the current turmoil started in July 2018 when the president attempted to stop energy subsidies, a decision pressured by the International Monetary Fund.

Though the plan was canceled, anger persisted and intensified some months later as accusations, involving Moise and his allies, emerged of corruption and misuse of public funds including financial aid received from Venezuela.

“Justin Trudeau’s government has provided financial, policing and diplomatic support” to Moïse, spokeperson for Solidarite Quebec-Haiti Marie Dimanche said. “We want him to make a statement saying that Canada is withdrawing its support.”

Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals, whose campaign was forced on the defensive earlier this month after photos and video from years before emerged showing Trudeau wearing blackface makeup, are in a statistical tie with the main opposition Conservatives.

A recent Nanos poll had the Conservatives leading at 34.1%, while the Liberals were at 32.6%.

Canadians vote on Oct. 21.