Trudeau Rolls out His Trumpian COVID-19 Latin America Policy

Meanwhile, Venezuela's government puts its human and material resources at the service of its population.

The Canadian journalist Arnold August published an analysis of the Latin American COVID-19 policies in the Orinoco Tribune, an independent, progressive outlet. What follows is his text:

Firstly, let us look at the COVID-19 issue. Under the auspices of Canada, the countries of Peru, Colombia, and Brazil are evaluating the impact of the pandemic on the Americas. As a corollary, the Trudeau Government claims, the impact on Venezuela must be examined. Perhaps we can help.

This chart, adding Ecuador to the countries referenced by Champagne, is based on the reputable Swiss-based scientific agency CDC. It sheds light on the situation. Ecuador is included along with the Champagne list, as they are all Lima Group member states.

This group of countries, of which Trudeau was a key founding member back in 2017 and its current top leader, has set the explicit goal of overthrowing the Maduro government. The facts show that it is Venezuela that serves as an example in Latin America.

Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and Ecuador are right-wing dictatorships and thus, by their very nature, incapable or not interested in adopting a humane policy to fight the pandemic.

On the other hand, Venezuela has a Bolivarian Revolutionary government. It is animated by the need to fight COVID-19 and put all its meager resources, both human and physical, at the service of its population.

The resources would be far less meager if it were not for the crippling sanctions imposed by the US and Canada against Venezuela. Facts, such as the chart shows, are stubborn things.

Secondly, it is important to point out that Canada and the other Lima group countries cited in the Canadian governmental tweet (plus Ecuador) have no interest in the well-being of the peoples of Latin America.

For these countries and U.S. President Donald Trump, COVID-19 is just a tool. It serves as a weapon, not only to maintain the pre-COVID-19 tempo of the American attempt to recolonize the region with the full collaboration of its allies but to increase this aggressive momentum right in the middle of the pandemic, cynical as that is.

So, what is behind the concern of the Canadian Foreign Minister’s tweet? He mentions the “humanitarian” needs of Venezuelans as the “Venezuela crisis.”

Just finished a call with counterparts from Peru @GMeza_Cuadra, Colombia @claudiablumc & Brazil @ernestofaraujo. We discussed the #COVID19 pandemic, the impact on the Americas, notably the Venezuela crisis and the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans. @Jguaido pic.twitter.com/k4X0KQAY9a — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) ���� (@FP_Champagne) May 4, 2020

The tweet, as we noted above, also tags @Jguaido, the so-called Trump/Trudeau interim president. The Canadian government tweet was dated May 4.

During the early morning of May 3, a group of heavily armed mainly Colombian mercenaries, accompanied by armed US marines, attempted a maritime incursion into Venezuela.

The avowed goal, as these two 2-minute videos show, was to overthrow the legitimate Maduro government, confirming the Maduro government’s view.

However, the attempted coup failed miserably. The invaders were stopped and arrested or killed by the Venezuelan Civic Military-Union and local fishermen.

The Trudeau government surely knew about it as the news appeared on May 4 on Canadian state television. Besides, in my May 4 newsletter, I invited my more than 3,500 subscribers to write to Trudeau and Champagne.

In the tweet below, Orlando Viera-Blanco, the Trump/Trudeau “fake ambassador” to Canada, triumphantly announced what he thought would be the imminent entry into Caracas of Guaidó as the president and not as interim president. Note the telling exclamation mark after “soon”!”​​​​​​​

Thanks Minister! We are moving forward with the appropriate arranges to have a call between President @jguaido and yourself soon! /Merci Ministre! Nous allons de l'avant avec les dispositions appropriées pour avoir bientôt un appel entre le président @jguaido et vous-même! La https://t.co/z84w494EKg — Orlando Viera-Blanco (@ovierablanco) May 5, 2020

There is a precedent for this. On April 29, a week before the attempted invasion, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: The Trudeau government, which is in lockstep with the U.S. on Latin American policy, surely noted that U.S. foreign policy statement.

However, the coup was foiled even before it got o the ground. The Trudeau government is strangely comfortable with these activities, as can be demonstrated by the intimate ties with the Guaidó representative in Canada.

In any case, the Canadian government is re-tuning its plans against Venezuela to match the same Trump COVID-19 policy.

Just like Trump, Trudeau now has to deal with yet another failed coup attempt. Besides, how does Trudeau explain that the Lima Group, of which he is a key member, is supposedly in favor of “a peaceful solution” in Venezuela, rather than military intervention?

And yet, the May 3rd action was a forceful and illegal military incursion on the soil of a sovereign nation. This is an ongoing story.