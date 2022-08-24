Tropical Storm in Philipines Affects Thousands of Families

As a result of Tropical Storm Florita, Philippine authorities have reported at least three injured and hundreds of displaced people. The torrential rains caused by the Tropical Storm produced flooding and landslides across the Asian country.

According to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) tally, the floods and landslides affected 1 344 families or 4 646 individuals in 60 barangays throughout northern and central Luzon provinces.

At least 311 families have fled their homes, looking for temporary shelter in evacuation centers in different regions as the cause of weather disturbances.

According to reports thirteen cities and municipalities have suffered power outages or interruptions. At least five rain-induced landslide incidents, six floodings, reports of fallen trees, and other weather-related incidents have been reported to the NDRRMC.

In light of such a phenomenon, the Philippine government decided to suspend classes and closed government offices in the capital and several provinces because of the risks that the heavy rains pose.

The southwest monsoon, also called this phenomenon, is expected to still cause moderate to, at times, heavy rains over the Ilocos region, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, and Northern Palawan. However, reports confirm Tropical Storm Florita exited the Philippines.