'Tropical Depression Thirteen' Might Become Storm Laura Tonight

On Friday, it is likely to pass near or over the Leeward Islands and later, on Saturday, it will approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Tropical depression number 13, which was formed on Wednesday night, is moving toward the Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. On Thursday night, however, it could be tropical storm Laura.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the depression was about 830 miles east-southeast of the northern part of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour on Thursday morning.

The tracked cone for the next few days shows "Thirteen" passing through northern Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Sunday, most of Cuba and southern Florida on Monday, and then the rest of the Florida peninsula as a tropical storm.

New 11am Thursday track for Tropical Depression #Thirteen. Now forecast to become a #hurricane early next week. Everyone is South #Florida should monitor the future track for any changes. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Er8FsPIvCn — Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) August 20, 2020

Tropical storm watch warnings have already been issued for the Saba Islands, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla.

The U.S. National Oceans and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) has predicted that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season can make history with 25 named storms, which breaks the record of 21 set in 2005 when Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma left a trail of devastation.

As Tropical Depression 13 continues to approach Florida, a new rotating storm system, the Tropical Depression 14, formed in the Caribbean, the NHC said and warned that it is heading towards Texas.