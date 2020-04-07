Tripoli Hospital Shelled for 2nd Day, UN Condemns Attacks

The attack on Al-Khadra was the third such strike on a Tripoli medical facility over the past month, according to local authorities.

The United Nations condemned Tuesday the shelling of a hospital in Tripoli for the second day, calling it a "clear violation of international law" as eastern forces continue their final push to take over the Libyan capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At a moment when people in Libya needed nothing more than a safe home and functioning medical facilities, we received the news of yet another attack on a hospital," the statement by Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Yacoub El Hillo read.

Rockets rained down on Libya’s capital on the second day of heavy bombardment by alleged eastern-based forces led by General Khalifa Haftar. The barrage of Grad rockets hit Al-Khadra GeneralHospital, where over 300 patients were being treated, including two for COVID-19 and many for shrapnel wounds and burns from bombs.

Patients suffering from chronic illnesses continued to be evacuated Tuesday. The attack on Al-Khadra was the third such strike on a Tripoli medical facility over the past month, according to local authorities.

On Monday, shells also struck the grounds of the same hospital located in an area held by the internationally recognized government near a front line, injuring at least six health workers.

"This is a clear violation of international humanitarian law ... It is unacceptable at a time when healthcare and health workers are vital in our fight against a global pandemic," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"A deplorable strike like this, resulting in senseless damage of a most needed medical facility, cannot be justified," the official added.

As the situation worsens in the war-torn nation, the Great Man-Made River company, a pipe network supplying groundwater from the Sahara, said Tuesday that an armed group had stormed its pumping station and cut off water supplies to most western Libya.

Health experts worry the lack of water would be detrimental in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Libya has confirmed 20 cases of the virus, all in the country’s west except for one in the eastern city of Benghazi.