Triple Murder Registered in Sucre, Colombia

The massacre was reported this Wednesday by police authorities in the rural area of San Onofre.

According to preliminary information, those killed were attacked by armed men who abandoned the bodies, which were found hours later.

The victims were men identified as Andrés Felipe Herrera Pérez, Cristian Eduardo Arrieta Ávila, and Yoiner Andrés Pérez Torres.

According to the Department of Legal Medicine, multiple gunshot wounds were found in the bodies of the victims.

It is reported that two of the victims have judicial records for homicide, receiving stolen goods, domestic violence and failure to provide food assistance.

#ColmundoALDía l Una nueva masacre en el país deja tres muertos en Sucre. El triple homicidio se presentó en los límites de Sucre y Bolívar. Dos de las víctimas registran anotaciones judiciales por homicidio, receptación, violencia intrafamiliar e inasistencia alimentaria. — Colmundo Radio (@ColmundoRadio) October 19, 2022

The first investigations showed the victims were not from the department of Sucre and that the massacre had been perpetrated in the rural area of Palo Alto, very close to the place where they were later found dead.