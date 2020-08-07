Trinidad and Tobago to Go to the Polls on Sunday

Voters should wear facemasks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when casting their ballots.

After dissolving parliament on July 4, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley called for general elections on Sunday.

“I have advised her Excellency the President to dissolve the parliament at midnight tonight as per our constitution. Nomination day would be Friday 17th of July and polling day would be August 10th 2020,” Rowley then said.

About 1.3 million inhabitants are called to cast their ballots in a general election in which 150 candidates will contest 41 seats in parliament.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Commonwealth Caribbean are expected to send electoral observers missions following the invitation delivered by Rowley.

For Trinidad and Tobago’s 2020 General Elections there are currently eighteen (18) political parties contesting seats.



Get to know your candidates and exercise your right to vote in the upcoming elections.



The power of progress is in your hands. pic.twitter.com/SKPkfg6mF9 — Let’s Talk Feminism (@feminitt) July 28, 2020

As part of the health prevention measures, the Elections and Boundaries Commission informed that voters should wear facemasks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when casting their ballots.

In Sept. 2015, general elections were won by Rowley's party, the People's National Movement (PNM), which received 52 percent of the vote and got 23 out of the 41 seats in the House of Representatives. The United National Congress (UNC) obtained 17 seats and the Congress of the People (COP) only got one seat.

In Trinidad and Tobago, 40 percent of the population originates from migrants from India and 39 percent of the people have African descent.

