Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

    Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. | Photo: Twitter/ @izatrini

Published 6 April 2021 (4 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Friday, Keith Rowley warned that another national lockdown will be imminent if the COVID-19 numbers keep climbing.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

According to a Health Ministry statement, Rowle is isolated at his government headquarters and he is under medical supervision.

He was scheduled to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine this Tuesday, during the first day of the twin-island nation’s vaccination program.

Health authorities also informed that the Prime Minister may have been infected during the Easter holidays, which he spent on Tobago Island.

The Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is also in quarantine for being exposed to the virus along with the Prime Minister.

The Caribbean country of 1.2 million inhabitants has reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths. On Friday, Rowley warned that another national lockdown will be imminent if the COVID-19 numbers keep climbing.

“Despite the dire financial straits posed by a second shutdown, it could be the only resort if people do not cooperate with the renewed limited restrictions,” Rowley said.

