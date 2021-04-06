Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is also in quarantine for being exposed to the virus along with the Prime Minister.
The Caribbean country of 1.2 million inhabitants has reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths. On Friday, Rowley warned that another national lockdown will be imminent if the COVID-19 numbers keep climbing.
“Despite the dire financial straits posed by a second shutdown, it could be the only resort if people do not cooperate with the renewed limited restrictions,” Rowley said.
