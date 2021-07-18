Trinidad & Tobago Re-Opens Borders Under Strict Protocols

On Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley announce the borders re-opening after 16 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a huge step we are taking, but we are taking it knowing that we are still under threat... We are also operating with significant cautions," Rowley said.
Travelers must present a negative PCR test within the last 72hrs, and unvaccinated non-national are not allowed to enter the Caribbean nation.
The Parliament approved fines of around US$50 for people contravening health measures on arrival.
The only airline with a regular flights schedule so far is the state-owned Caribbean Airlines. More airlines will begin operating if they fulfill all health measures requirements.
Rowley addressed the negotiations with the U.S. to get free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination campaign.
"My administration has not, at this time, taken any decision regarding a mandatory vaccination," Rowley noted while urging people to get vaccinated for their good and the country's as well.