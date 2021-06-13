Trinidad & Tobago: PM Rowley Regrets Vaccination Indicent

On Jun. 9, citizens thronged health care centers following an announcement assuring immediate immunization for all persons without underlying disease.

On Saturday, Trinidad & Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley accepted all the responsibility for last Wednesday's misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination, which led thousands of desperate citizens to attend hospitals.

He said the blame shouldn't be laid at the feet of health care personnel, but at the government's, since he and his staff were the ones who transmitted the message in a wrong way.

Rowley referred to a communication problem since health facilities did not have enough vaccines despite the government's efforts to achieve so.

Wednesday's event directly resulted from the Government informing everyone with non-communicable diseases were allowed to walk into health care centers without an appointment to receive the vaccines.

Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Update #753.



Visit https://t.co/4o0f75tT1l for more information on the COVID-19 Vaccine. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_TT) June 12, 2021

“I want to acknowledge again that Wednesday did not go well, but we will not be throwing the towel because one day in a year and a half did not go well," said Rowley, who also stressed he was committed to fighting COVID-19 for the long haul.

In recent days, the United National Congress (UNC) opposition party criticized the government's handling of the pandemic due to the rise of COVID-19 contagions and the lack of vaccines. Opposition leader Persad-Bissessar urged for an inquiry Commission to address the situation.

Rowley confirmed the arrival of 200,000 Chinese Sinopharm on Monday.