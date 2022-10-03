Trial Against Oath Keepers Members Linked to US Capitol Assault

The sedition trial against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes in connection with the 2021 assault on the Capitol began this Monday.

The trial in the U.S. District Court in Washington, which began with the start of oral arguments, is expected to last between four and six weeks. It is the first of several against far-right groups for anti-government actions.

There are accusations against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, including four of its members, about a conspiracy to attempt to forcibly stop the confirmation of Joe Biden's electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Seeking to prevent "several congressmen from certifying the election," the five members stored weapons, ammunition, and hand grenades in a hotel near the U.S. capital, U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said.

In this sense, the prosecutor said this is enough to merit the charge of conspiracy to commit sedition. The members of the group Nestler said were well-organized "leaders" among those who stormed the Legislative Branch on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors: Founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group planned for an "armed rebellion" to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6. The sedition trial begins for Stewart Rhodes, most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the Capitol.https://t.co/I94mn7VIvL — KTVU (@KTVU) October 3, 2022

As a result of the attack, 5 people were killed and over 140 officers were injured. Rhodes remained supervising the operation outside the building.

Kelly Meggs, another defendant, led a group of 14 people to the Capitol, where they split into two groups of seven, one headed to the Senate and the other to the House of Representatives.

Rhodes' defense will try to convince the jury that he and his men were acting under the belief that then-President Donald Trump planned to invoke an 1807 rule that allows the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces to ask citizen paramilitary groups to intervene to enforce the law.

Trump never made such a request, and the indictment found that members of the group planned to use force to prevent Biden's confirmation regardless of what Trump said.

The Oath Keepers are a loosely structured organization linked to citizen militias. Its recruitment targets ex-military, police, and first responders, although it accepts anyone as a member.