US: Tree Planted to Remember Biggest Racial Massacre Cut Down

A willow tree planted in April to pay respect to the victims of the 1919 Elaine massacre was chopped down, according to local media.

"They see us as having no value. Our feelings don't matter. Our pain doesn't matter. Our memories don't matter. The folks that were massacred don't matter and our families don't matter," Arkansas judge and pastor Wendell Griffen told local news station. Griffen added that the incident should be investigated as a hate crime.

The Elaine Legacy Center said the tree was chopped down at its base last weekend, and a memorial tag was stolen as well. Authorities in the state of Arkansas are now investigating the incident.

The tree had been planted three months ago in tribute to the victims of the massacre which occurred in the summer of 1919 when hundreds of members of the Black community died as a result of a white mob onslaught during several days in what was dubbed the "Red Summer."





September 30 is the 99th anniversary of the Elaine (Arkansas) Massacre where an estimated 200 black sharecroppers were killed for attempting to organize a union to get higher prices for their cotton crops. See the story of the Elaine Massacre here: https://t.co/PyxwtHEZ67. pic.twitter.com/Ia7VkmDQn5 — Quintard Taylor (@QuintardTaylor) September 30, 2018

The killing spread out on Sept. 30, 1919, as Black sharecroppers gathered at a small church in Hoop Spur in the vicinity of Elaine, to organize and unionize, demanding better pay and to be treated more fairly. White men frustrated that the Black men were organizing went on a rampage. Over several days, crowds of white supremacists from the surrounding area and neighboring states massacred men, women, and children.

More than 200 Black men, women, and children were killed, according to the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based nonprofit that has documented more than 4,400 lynchings of black people in the U.S. between 1877 and 1950.

Hundreds of black people were detained and jailed, many of them tortured without trials for “giving incriminating testimony.” Some were forced to flee Arkansas and, according to the Legacy Center, had their land stolen.

Events are planned in Arkansas for the next month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the killings, while several groups and individuals are demanding reparations for what they lost and for what was the deadliest racial conflict in the history of the U.S.