Tourism in Galapagos Reopens Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The Galapagos Islands Monday opened their protected areas to tourism after four months of closure due to the pandemic.

Ecuador's Environment Ministry reported that the resumption of activities implies access to all visiting areas, including protected areas. However, tourists can only stay a maximum of three hours at recreational sites near populated ports.

President Lenin Moreno's administration indicated that visitors must comply with the access protocol approved by the province's Emergency Operations Committee (COE), which establishes measures such as the mandatory use of mask and hand gel or alcohol.

The Environment Ministry also stressed that it is important to respect the rules for visiting the Galapagos' protected areas. "We invite you to enjoy the great biodiversity of the country, taking care of your health and our natural heritage," the official statement reads.

With the resumption of visits to the Islands, which are a Natural World Heritage Site, the Moreno administration also intends to achieve "economic reactivation through local tourism."

According to official figures, the Galapagos Islands have 100 COVID-19 cases, which represents 0.17 percent of the 68,458 cases confirmed in this Andean country.

So far, one person has died from coronavirus in this Archipelago, and there are 5,063 confirmed deaths across the country.