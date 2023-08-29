Tourism Indicators in Bermuda Improve

This is one of the new initiatives that the Caribbean island's tourism industry is taking on, expensive or luxury tourism. This company will only sell Business class that attracts high-end tourists who arrive more and more at Bermuda's tourist facilities every day.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has reported encouraging indicators for tourism on the Caribbean island. Good news for a sector that saw its revenues drop drastically due to the direct effects of the pandemic.

The information reveals that in the second quarter, 41,821 tourists were admitted by air, which increases this type of arrivals by 25.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Consumer spending per tourist amounted to 113.4 million dollars, which implies an increase of 20.6 percent, while individual spending was 6.1 percent.

It is well known that the tourism industry has suffered a hard blow at a global level, especially in those countries where it is the main source of national income. In 2020 Bermuda saw its sales drop by 84 percent. From $601 million in revenue in 2019, it fell to about $94 million in 2020.

History was made today - it's great to see a new airline launching! This demonstrates confidence for Bermuda and our tourism industry. Tickets are now available for three direct routes from Bermuda to Boston, Fort Lauderdale and New York.



— Premier David Burt (@BermudaPremier) August 24, 2023

"While we have yet to recover and remain constrained by a number of challenges, including declining hotel capacity and transportation by air, the first quarter results reflect the efforts of the BTA team, industry partners and the Bermuda community (...), and a sustained recovery and future growth for our tourism industry," said Tracy Berkeley, chief executive officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

These days, BermudAir has launched the sale of its 100 percent Business Class flights to Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Westchester, NY. This is a boutique airline from Bermuda. The company has launched the North American market with these three direct routes.

These routes will begin on August 31 and the first service will have a frequency of six weekly flights, while the second will have six times per week.

Minister of Tourism and the cabinet office held a Tourism Investment Act Info Session at the BEDC St. George's Hub for industry related businesses.



— Bermuda Government (@BdaGovernment) August 25, 2023

"We are excited to launch Bermudair as Bermuda's first airline, keeping our commitment to fill gaps left by our seasonal services with year-round flights", stated Adan Scott, founder and CEO of the airline in question.