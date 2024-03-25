Torrential Rains Devastate Brazil, Leaving Dead and Displaced

In adittion to the dead, 7300 people have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the damage caused by the rainfall to their homes.

In Brazil, the torrential rains this weekend have left more than 27 dead, especially in the states of Espíritu Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to this, 7300 people have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the damage caused by the rainfall to their homes.

In Espiritu Santo 19 people have died, 6 residents are missing under the rubble and about 400 families have lost their homes.

The authorities of this territory do not rule out an increase in the number of victims in the coming days when more rescue work and debris cleaning are advanced.

Dozens have been killed as deadly floods ravage parts of southeastern Brazil, triggering landslides. As many remain missing, rescuers are searching for survivors. pic.twitter.com/AAeVFSp7Ob — DW News (@dwnews) March 25, 2024

The towns of Mimoso del Sur and Apiacá are the most affected in the state with almost 70% of displaced families.

On the other hand, in Rio, dead bodies of a family have been found which was buried under the ruins of their home, which was razed by the torrent of rain.

To these are added four more dead, two of them minors, consequence of the landslides in the municipalities of Petrópolis and Tersópolis.