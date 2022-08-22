Top US Medical Advisor To Leave His Post

The immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci said he will also be leaving the position he held for 38 years as Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci announced that he plans to leave at the end of Biden's current term. "Although I am stepping away from my current positions, I am not retiring," he said, noting that he will continue to contribute to the advancement of science and public health.

The expert has worked under seven presidents as a medical advisor since Ronald Reagan's administration (1981-1989). He has led the fight against infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, Ebola, Zika and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to Fauci, "Thanks to Dr. Fauci's many contributions to public health, lives have been saved here in the United States and around the world," a White House statement said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has served 7 presidents and dedicated more than 50 years to government service. His many contributions to public health will not be forgotten and we're incredibly grateful for his time and commitment. Thank you, Dr. Fauci – we look forward to your next chapter.

During the health emergency caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since 2020, Fauci ran afoul of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) over his failure to combat the virus.

His adoption of measures aimed at addressing the pandemic, including the use of masks and the temporary closure of businesses, made him a hated figure among conservatives. Fauci is currently living under security protection since his family suffered death threats and harassment.