Top Official Designated To Investigate Alleged Havana Syndrome

U.S. president Biden has assigned a high-ranking intelligence official to arrange an investigation regarding the Havana syndrome sickness, which has reportedly affected U.S. staff since 2016.





The appointed official will serve as "the Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) Interagency Coordinator." His name hasn't still been revealed in the president's memorandum, publicly known on Tuesday.

The sickness is believed to cause migraines, nausea, memory lapses, dizziness and has affected more than 1,000 American officials and family members in several countries such as Russia, China, Germany, and Australia, including the U.S.

However, the U.S. agencies have offered no evidence after investigating the bizarre incident. They have made assumptions beyond facts, stating that it is a result of intentional aggression with some microwave weapons impossible to trace, a byproduct of surveillance technology, or just an intended trick.

@SecBlinken @StateDept @POTUS @WHNSC @Cartajuanero After the latest report from the @CIA there is not much more to stretch regarding the "Havana syndrome" issue, the investigations can continue, but consular services for our families can be resumed already in @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/RgAj01L2a3 — La Familia Es Todo�������� (@LaFamiliaEsTodo) January 27, 2022

The CIA said most of the reported cases of the reported malignant activity by possible foreign enemies couldn't be traced or proven.

Such findings have been severely criticized by a group in defense of those affected by the disease, who claims that they just undermine the attempt to reach a government-wide consensus to explain what this incident hides.

Cuban scientists noted the unfounded explanations for these incidents and also investigated the 2016 events in Havana. They remarked that there was no scientific evidence supporting the truthfulness of the supposed "attacks."