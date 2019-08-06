    • Live
Toni Morrison, First Black Woman Nobel laureate, Dies at 88
Published 6 August 2019
Morrison is best known for her novel Beloved, which won a Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988. 

Novelist and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison has died aged 88, a friend of hers confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday morning. Reports suggest that she passed away Monday night. 

The American Academy of Arts and Letters honored Morrison this spring with a gold medal for lifetime achievement in fiction. 

by teleSUR / MH
