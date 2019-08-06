Toni Morrison, First Black Woman Nobel laureate, Dies at 88

Morrison is best known for her novel Beloved, which won a Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988.
Novelist and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison has died aged 88, a friend of hers confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday morning. Reports suggest that she passed away Monday night.
The American Academy of Arts and Letters honored Morrison this spring with a gold medal for lifetime achievement in fiction.
Thinking of Toni Morrison: "Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence . . . It is the language that drinks blood, laps vulnerabilities, tucks its fascist boots under crinolines of respectability and patriotism . . ." https://t.co/hsG3uQWYop— Nikhil Goyal (@nikhilgoya_l) August 6, 2019