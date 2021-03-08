Togo Receives First Batch of AstraZeneca Vaccines

The government of Togo welcomed its first batch of AstraZeneca anti-COVID-19 vaccines as part of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility at the Gnassingbe Eyadema International Airport Sunday night.

The batch included 156,000 doses of vaccines, 157,500 syringes and 1,575 safety boxes to be used for immunization targeting health personnel and people over 50 years in the capital Lome and its outskirts.

"It's a landmark moment we are experiencing today," said UNICEF Representative to Togo Aissata Ba Sidibe shortly after the first batch of the vaccines arrived at the airport in Lome.

"I would like to commend the efforts of the government of Togo to be one of the first countries in the world to receive the first batches of COVAX vaccines, to protect the most at-risk populations against COVID-19," she said.

As we start our rollouts for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week. Get to know more about it. ������ pic.twitter.com/WB7oSzLH7z — Harold Henrison C. Chiu, MD (@88DoubleDragon) March 7, 2021

Togo's Health Minister Mustafa Mijiyawa ensured that these were "approved vaccines" and declared the immunization operation will start by Thursday and Friday after debriefing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Togo is a country in West Africa with a population of approximately 8 million and whose economy depends highly on agriculture.

As of Monday morning, this African nation had reported 7,570 COVID-19 cases, 1,172 patients under treatment, and 92 related deaths.