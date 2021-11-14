Together for Change Repeats Victory in Argentine Elections

The opposition Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) repeated today its victory in the Argentinean legislative elections, where it retained five new seats in the Senate, although it failed to become the first minority in the Chamber of Deputies.

Argentina's elections today will set the political course in the Legislative Power for the next two years of Alberto Fernández's administration. The opposition alliance represented by the yellow color achieved good results in the capital, a district where it has governed for a decade, where it won seven seats out of the 13 available.

The former Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, who competed for the capital district, managed to enter the Lower House as a deputy together with six other candidates of that political force, while the young pro-government legislator Leandro Santoro, also retained a seat together with two other members of the Frente de Todos.

For the capital city, the ultra-liberal Javier Milei, who retained two seats and became with Libertad Avanza the third political force, while the candidate of the Frente de Izquierda, Myriam Bregman, also became a new legislator.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the province with the highest number of voters, Frente de Todos managed to close the gap of the primaries of last September, but Juntos por el Cambio won 16 seats, one more than the ruling party, so there will be a parity.

The other four seats for this district were equally divided for the Frente de Izquierda and Libertad Avanza.

With this provisional result, the Frente de Todos will have 119 deputies as from December 10, one less than its current number, and Juntos por el Cambio will increase its number by two, reaching 117.

As for the Senate, out of the 24 seats contested in eight provinces, Juntos por el Cambio won in six of them. Thus, in the new conformation of the Upper House, the ruling party lost its majority and will have a block of 35 members and the opposition, with greater strength, will have an inter-block of 31 members.



