Titanic Submarine Wreckage Returned to the Surface

The U.S. Coast Guard reported Wednesday that the wreckage of the Titan submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic has been returned to the surface.

Earlier in the day, large sections of what appear to be the Titan's hull and the landing skids used to land the ship on the ocean floor, as well as the submersible's rear deck, were recovered. The wreckage was brought ashore in Newfoundland, Canada.

Analysis of physical material from the recovered wreckage is expected to reveal the cause of the 22-foot submarine's implosion, officials said. The incident occurred about one hour and forty-five minutes after the vessel began its descent toward the Titanic's location on June 18.

Authorities announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and that all five people on board had died.

The Coast Guard has said the wreckage of the Titan was about 3,810 meters underwater and about 488 meters from the Titanic on the ocean floor.

The Coast Guard is leading the ongoing investigation, which involves several U.S. and Canadian government agencies. The results are expected to lead not only to the cause of the Titan's destruction, but also to recommendations for preventing future tragedies.

Horizon Arctic, a Canadian ship, was carrying a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage for parts of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, the company that owns the ROV, said in a statement Wednesday that it had completed offshore operations.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owns and operates the Titan, is based in the United States. The company shut down when the Titan was found.