News > Ethiopia

Tigray’s Tplf Destroys Over 445 Schools, Violence Mounting

    Former school occupied by internally displaced people due to the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia. | Photo: Twitter/ @UNHCREthiopia

Published 30 August 2021 (5 hours 28 minutes ago)
According to the authorities in Afar state alone 445 schools were coursed more than than 88,000 students from different levels, were dismantled. On August 26 the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes," in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's Education Minister Getahun Mekuria denounced on Monday that at least 7000 schools were damaged by forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The official said that although the figures only illustrate what is going on in Afar and Amhara states, the TPLF attacks on civilians have destroyed almost all schools in northern Ethiopia.

UN agencies reported that "at least 400,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warning that 100,000 face severe acute malnutrition within the year.

Prensa Latina, UN
by teleSUR/esf-MS
