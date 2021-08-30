Tigray’s Tplf Destroys Over 445 Schools, Violence Mounting

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
According to the authorities in Afar state alone 445 schools were coursed more than than 88,000 students from different levels, were dismantled. On August 26 the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes," in Ethiopia.
Ethiopia's Education Minister Getahun Mekuria denounced on Monday that at least 7000 schools were damaged by forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
UN agencies reported that "at least 400,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warning that 100,000 face severe acute malnutrition within the year.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | The UN's World Food Program is providing food assistance to hard-to-reach areas in Ethiopia's conflict-ravaged Tigray region, while UNICEF warns that tens of thousands of malnourished children are dying in the region. pic.twitter.com/Jaaa5nc2lW